Kendrick went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

The 37-year-old has started every game to begin the season, swapping between first base and designated hitter with Eric Thames, but Kendrick has only a .125 batting average and one RBI to show for it. The Nats offense as a whole is in something of a funk early on, but the impending return of Juan Soto (illness) could jump-start the entire lineup, Kendrick included.