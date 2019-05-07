Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Smacks fifth homer
Kendrick went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Brewers.
Getting the start at first base and hitting third, the veteran utility man gave the Nats an early lead with his first-inning blast off Jhoulys Chacin. Kendrick's slashing an impressive .338/.405/.592 through 26 games with five homers and 16 RBI, and he figures to see regular action at first base until Ryan Zimmerman (foot) or Matt Adams (shoulder) get healthy.
