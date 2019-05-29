Kendrick went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Atlanta.

His seventh-inning shot off Anthony Swarzak gave the Nats a 5-2 lead, and just enough insurance to survive Austin Riley's two-run blast in the eighth. Kendrick is now slashing an impressive .320/.359/.586 through 45 games with nine homers and 29 RBI.