Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Starting first game of camp
Kendrick will start at second base Saturday against the Astros, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Kendrick was expected to be eased into camp as he works back from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, but the veteran is apparently feeling well enough to take the field for Saturday's Grapefruit League opener. The Nationals will continue to monitor Kendrick as spring training progresses, but the 35-year-old should have no problem getting up to full speed before the start of the season. He's expected to open the year in a utility role, with Brian Dozier slated to start at the keystone.
