Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Still not sprinting
Kendrick (hamstring) has begun riding a bike and has done some very light jogging, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
His initial timetable was for him to get back in games around March 20, but that seems like a long shot, given where he's at in his progression. It is possible Kendrick will open the year on the injured list.
