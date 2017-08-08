The Nationals are hopeful that Kendrick (back) will be able to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

He was expected to take a seat Tuesday in favor of Adam Lind with a righty on the mound for the Marlins, so it is no surprise that he is out of the lineup, but manager Dusty Baker said Kendrick's back is still sore, so he is not a lock to return Wednesday. Kendrick is hitting .318/.362/.432 with one home run and one steal over his last 44 at-bats.