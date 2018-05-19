Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Sustains lower leg injury
Kendrick exited Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers with a right lower leg injury, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Kendrick suffered the injury catching a sacrifice fly near the left-field wall in the eighth inning and was subsequently carted off the field. Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports the veteran utility player was headed to undergo an MRI upon his exit and was replaced in left field by Andrew Stevenson for the final inning-plus. Stevenson will start in left field for Game 2 in the Nationals' depleted outfield group, with Adam Eaton (ankle) and Brian Goodwin (wrist) still on the disabled list.
