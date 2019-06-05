Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Swats 10th homer
Kendrick went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, twp runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.
Brian Dozier got hit by a pitch in the second inning and left the game, opening the door for Kendrick to step in and collect his ninth double and 10th homer of the year. The veteran utility player is making the most of his chances right now, hitting .545 (12-for-22) over his last seven games with three home runs and 10 RBI, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Nats manager Dave Martinez used Dozier's bruised forearm as an excuse to get Kendrick's bat in the lineup for the next couple of days.
