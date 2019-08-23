Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Swats 14th homer
Kendrick went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Pirates.
He's started only two of the last eight games, but Kendrick went yard in both of them. On the season, the veteran utility player is slashing a sizzling .323/.376/.558 with 14 homers -- his highest total since 2011 -- and 53 RBI, but once Ryan Zimmerman (foot) rejoins the roster, Kendrick's playing time will shrink even further.
