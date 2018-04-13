Kendrick went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Rockies.

It was his first long ball of the season, but Kendrick has been hot at the plate since Opening Day. The veteran utility player has hit safely in all 10 of his starts and put together a .349/.378/.558 slash line that includes six doubles. His playing time will dwindle once Daniel Murphy (knee) gets healthy, but for now, Kendrick is providing solid fantasy value.