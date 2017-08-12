Kendrick is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Kendrick will take a seat for the second consecutive game, and this will mark his third straight off day given Friday's postponement. There has been no word of any injury at this point, but he was dealing with a sore back earlier in the week, so the Nats could be playing it safe with the 34-year-old to give him some extra rest. Adam Lind, who is currently in the midst of a three game hitting streak, will draw another start in left field in his place.