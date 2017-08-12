Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Takes seat Saturday
Kendrick is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Kendrick will take a seat for the second consecutive game, and this will mark his third straight off day given Friday's postponement. There has been no word of any injury at this point, but he was dealing with a sore back earlier in the week, so the Nats could be playing it safe with the 34-year-old to give him some extra rest. Adam Lind, who is currently in the midst of a three game hitting streak, will draw another start in left field in his place.
More News
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Drives in three Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Back in left field Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Still sore, hopeful to return Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Leaves Monday's game with back stiffness•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...