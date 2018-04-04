Kendrick is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves.

The Nationals will rest two of their elder statesmen for the day game after a night game, with Kendrick being joined on the bench by 33-year-old Ryan Zimmerman. Kendrick was expected to take a step back in 2018 after hitting .315 last season while maintaining a .378 BABIP, but regression has yet to kick in through his four starts. The second baseman has gone 7-for-19 at the plate with four doubles.