Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Takes seat Wednesday
Kendrick is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves.
The Nationals will rest two of their elder statesmen for the day game after a night game, with Kendrick being joined on the bench by 33-year-old Ryan Zimmerman. Kendrick was expected to take a step back in 2018 after hitting .315 last season while maintaining a .378 BABIP, but regression has yet to kick in through his four starts. The second baseman has gone 7-for-19 at the plate with four doubles.
