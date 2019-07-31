Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Three hits in loss
Kendrick went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta.
With Ryan Zimmerman (foot) on the injured list and Matt Adams (foot) also not 100 percent, Kendrick has started five straight games and gone 8-for-21 (.381) with three two-baggers, although he's failed to record an RBI during that stretch. Adams could be back in action by the weekend, but Kendrick's hot streak could be enough to earn him more than the short side of a platoon at first base going forward. Kendrick will be out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, however, as Gerardo Parra draws the start at first base.
