Kendrick went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Mets.

None of the knocks went for extra bases, but he came around to score in the second inning on a Victor Robles single with what proved to be the winning run. Kendrick has a four-game hit streak going and has found his groove in August, slashing .476/.500/.619 with a homer, two RBI and six runs over 22 plate appearances.

