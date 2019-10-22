Kendrick is expected to slot in as the designated hitter for the first two games of the World Series against the Astros, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

With Kendrick set to serve as the designated hitter for Game 1 and 2, Asdrubal Cabrera and Brian Dozier are the top two candidates to see time at the keystone. Kendrick was named the NLCS MVP and is 11-for-38 with a home run, nine RBI and six runs scored through 10 postseason contests.