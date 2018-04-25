Kendrick went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.

Playing nearly every day is beginning to take its toll on the 34-year-old. Kendrick is 8-for-36 (.222) over his last nine games with a 2:12 BB:K, producing one homer, two RBI and three runs over that stretch. Daniel Murphy (knee) and Anthony Rendon (toe) could both be back in the lineup by the end of the month, while Adam Eaton (ankle) could return any day, at which point Kendrick will be able to catch his breath and slip back into a bench role.