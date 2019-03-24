Kendrick (hamstring) will stay back at extended spring training to open the season, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports. "I trust it now but I know I'm not 100 percent. There's no point for me trying to be there for Opening Day when I know I can risk injuring myself again," the veteran said.

This was expected, as Kendrick, who has been sidelined most of March with a hamstring injury, still hasn't received clearance for game action. It's still unclear how long the veteran utility man will be sidelined; he'll complete his rehab in Florida before joining the big club. In the meantime, look for Wilmer Difo to fill in around the diamond in Kendrick's absence.