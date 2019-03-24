Kendrick (hamstring) will stay back at extended spring training to open the season, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports. "I trust it now but I know I'm not 100 percent. There's no point for me trying to be there for Opening Day when I know I can risk injuring myself again," the veteran said.

This was expected, as Kendrick, who has been sidelined most of March with a hamstring injury, still hasn't received clearance for game action. It's still unclear how long the veteran utility man will be sidelined; he'll complete his rehab in Florida before joining the big club. In the meantime, look for Wilmer Difo to fill in around the diamond in Kendrick's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...