Arteaga cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, freelance baseball writer Byron Kerr reports.

Arteaga made his first major-league appearance of the season Friday and went 0-for-3 with an RBI. He's hit .227 with a home run, nine RBI and seven runs across 20 games with Triple-A Rochester this year, and he'll remain in the organization going forward after he went unclaimed on waivers.

