Harvey agreed to a contract with the Nationals on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

The details of the deal were not disclosed. Harvey finished the 2023 season with 10 saves -- the first of his career -- and maintained a 2.82 ERA and 0.94 WHIP to go along with a 67:13 K:BB across 60.2 innings. That strong showing should keep him locked into a high-leverage role to begin 2024, potentially sharing saves with Kyle Finnegan.