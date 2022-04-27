Manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Harvey (forearm) has been cleared to resume workouts, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Although Harvey has been working out recently, he hasn't yet been cleared to resume throwing. He's been on the injured list for just under a week due to a pronator strain in his right arm, but he's downplayed the severity of the injury since landing on the IL. A timetable for his return to game action should come into focus once he begins a throwing program.