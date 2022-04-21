Harvey landed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a pronator strain in his right arm, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Harvey simply hasn't been able to stay healthy throughout his career, and he was unable to even make to the end of April before hitting the injured list yet again. He's pitched well in his four appearances for the Nationals, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts, one walk and one hit, but it could be a while before he pitches again. He'll be out until the start of May at a minimum but could miss at least several more weeks. The Nationals have yet to specify when he's expected to return.