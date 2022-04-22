Harvey (forearm) said Friday that he hopes to resume throwing in a few days, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Harvey was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a pronator strain in his right arm, but he compared the issue to a cramp and said that it isn't painful. However, he said that he encountered more serious injuries when pitching through similar issues in the past, so he's been shut down as a precautionary measure. As long as Harvey is able to resume throwing soon, he'll likely have a chance to return following a brief absence.