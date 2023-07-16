Harvey (forearm) will undergo an MRI on Monday and will likely require a trip to the injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Harvey felt soreness in his right forearm and triceps Saturday and underwent X-rays that came back negative. However, he'll return to Washington, D.C. for further imaging. The right-hander has an extensive injury history, so he'll likely have a few weeks to rest regardless of the results of Monday's tests.
