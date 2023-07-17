Harvey (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Harvey felt soreness in hit right forearm and triceps Saturday and will now be unavailable for at least 15 days and he's set to undergo additional imaging on his throwing arm in the near future. For the time being, Kyle Finnegan will likely operate as Washington's preferred ninth-inning option out of the bullpen while left-handed reliever Joe La Sorsa was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to replace Harvey on the major-league roster.