Harvey gave up a hit and struck out three over 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday to record his 16th hold of the season in a win over Atlanta.

The 29-year-old righty is second in the majors in holds behind the Cardinals' JoJo Romero, who has 18. Harvey has stayed healthy so far in 2024 and produced dominant numbers with a 2.22 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 33:6 K:BB through 28.1 innings, but he has yet to pick up a save with Kyle Finnegan also remaining sharp as the Nationals' closer.