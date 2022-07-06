Harvey (forearm) will report to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday to continue his minor-league rehab assignment, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Harvey began his rehab assignment last week with the Nationals' rookie-level Florida Coast League affiliate, and he's now ready to move up to Triple-A. The right-hander has been on the injured list with a pronator strain in his right arm since April 21, so he'll likely require a handful of outings with Rochester to get back up to speed.
