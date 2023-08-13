Harvey (elbow) could be activated this upcoming week without needing a rehab assignment, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Harvey threw a bullpen session Sunday, which apparently went well enough that he could be activated early this upcoming week. While it's great news that Harvey is nearly ready to return, Kyle Finnegan has been excellent for the Nationals of late -- he has a 12-game scoreless streak going with seven saves since July 17. Harvey may return to a setup role or a share of the ninth-inning work.