Harvey signed a one-year contract with the Nationals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Harvey managed to stay healthy enough to make 38 appearances for the Nats in 2022, collecting a 2.52 ERA and 45:12 K:BB over 39.1 innings. The 28-year-old remains a huge health risk, but he still has a big arm and could even close for Washington in 2023 as long as he's able to take the mound.