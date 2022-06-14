The Nationals transferred Harvey (forearm) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

Harvey had been on the shelf since April 21 with a right forearm strain and wasn't on track to return for at least another week, so the move to the 60-day IL won't affect his recovery timeline. The right-hander resumed throwing off a mound in late May and could soon be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment that will likely consist of several relief appearances.