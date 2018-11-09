Nationals' Hunter Jones: Inks minor-league deal

Jones signed a minor-league contract with Washington on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Jones spent a majority of the 2018 season at the Double-A level but was called up to Triple-A Syracuse toward the end of the season and hit .305/.354/.466 with two home runs and 17 RBI in 38 games. That marked his first taste of Triple-A baseball, which is where he figures to begin the 2019 campaign while serving as organizational outfield depth for the Nationals.

