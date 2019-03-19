Nationals' Hunter Jones: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Jones was re-assigned to minor-league camp Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Jones signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals in November. In 2018, he hit .301/.374/.407 across both Double and Triple-A as a member of the Nationals organization. He couldn't carry that success over into Spring Training action, however, going 7-for-31 with no extra-base hits.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Spring risers and fallers
Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...