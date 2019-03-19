Jones was re-assigned to minor-league camp Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Jones signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals in November. In 2018, he hit .301/.374/.407 across both Double and Triple-A as a member of the Nationals organization. He couldn't carry that success over into Spring Training action, however, going 7-for-31 with no extra-base hits.

Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-judge-yankees.jpg

    No. 1 Contenders

    Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....

  • cody-bellinger-7-1400.jpg

    Spring risers and fallers

    Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...