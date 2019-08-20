Nationals' Hunter Strickland: Appears available
Strickland (face) was spotted playing catch in the outfield prior to Tuesday's game against the Pirates and should be available to pitch if needed, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Strickland was sent for X-rays after being hit in the face with a bar in the weight room Tuesday, however, he appears to have avoided a significant injury. He was also seen signing autographs after the throwing session, further proving his health, per Zuckerman.
