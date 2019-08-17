Strickland (1-1) gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win over the Brewers on Friday.

The right-hander has been sharp in limited action since joining the Nats' bullpen, posting a 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 5:1 K:BB over six innings with a win and four holds. Fernando Rodney is the top setup man for Sean Doolittle right now, but if the 42-year-old falters, Strickland and Daniel Hudson seem more than capable of picking up the slack.