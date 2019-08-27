The Nationals are expected to place Strickland on the paternity list Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Strickland announced Monday via a post on his personal Instagram account that his wife gave birth to his daughter, Brylee, so his move to the paternity list comes as little surprise. The reliever will be able to spend up to three days away from the team, so he's not expected to rejoin the Nationals until Friday's series opener versus the Marlins. The Nationals plan to call up catcher Spencer Kieboom from Double-A Harrisburg to fill Strickland's spot on the active roster.