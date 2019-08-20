Nationals' Hunter Strickland: Involved in freak accident
Strickland is headed for X-rays after an accident in the weight room Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
According to Dougherty's report, Strickland was hit in the face by a bar, and his nose was bandaged as he headed for further testing. His availability for Tuesday night's matchup against Pittsburgh is up in the air at this point.
