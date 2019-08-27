Nationals' Hunter Strickland: Move to paternity list official
The Nationals officially placed Strickland (personal) on the paternity list Tuesday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
Strickland left the team after Sunday's series finale against the Cubs and celebrated the birth of his second child Monday. He'll be able to spend the next three days with his family before rejoining the Nationals.
