Nationals' Hunter Strickland: Staying with Nationals
Strickland signed a one-year contract with the Nationals on Monday, avoiding arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Strickland accumulated a career-worst 5.55 ERA with 18 strikeouts over 24.1 innings with the Mariners and Nationals in 2019, but he'll return to Washington's bullpen next season without having to face arbitration. Sean Doolittle will likely remain as the closer in 2020, but Strickland could serve as a late reliever if he can bring his production closer to the 2.91 ERA he posted over his first five seasons in the majors.
