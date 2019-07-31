Nationals' Hunter Strickland: Traded to Washington
Strickland was traded from the Mariners to the Nationals in exchange for Aaron Fletcher on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Strickland becomes the third reliever the Nationals acquired at the deadline after the team previously picked up Daniel Hudson and Roenis Elias. Strickland missed most of the season with a lat injury and has thrown just a single inning since returning from the injured list. He had been the primary candidate for saves in Seattle but won't be picking up any in Washington unless Sean Doolittle gets injured.
