Vargas went 4-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Mets.
Getting the start at third base and batting ninth, the 31-year-old utility player kept flipping the lineup over, although Vargas' efforts didn't lead to any actual Washington offense until the ninth inning. With Cesar Hernandez and Maikel Franco both struggling at the plate this season, Vargas could see semi-consistent work around the infield, but the expected promotion of CJ Abrams -- one of the headliners in the package the Nationals received for Juan Soto -- would block one of those paths to playing time and potentially even cost Vargas his roster spot.
More News
-
Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas: Contract officially selected•
-
Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas: Replacing Adrianza on roster•
-
Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas: Links up with Nats•
-
Ildemaro Vargas: Hits free agency•
-
Cubs' Ildemaro Vargas: Pushed off 40-man roster•
-
Cubs' Ildemaro Vargas: Hits first 2022 home run•