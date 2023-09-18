Vargas is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals have been running a three-headed timeshare at third base of late, with Vargas, Carter Kieboom and Jake Alu having now made two starts apiece at the position over the past six games. Alu seems to have the most stable playing-time outlook of the three, as he'll now make his third straight start in left field in place of the slumping Travis Blankenhorn. The lack of consistent at-bats for either Vargas or Kieboom makes both players tough to rely upon, even in NL-only leagues.