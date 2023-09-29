Vargas isn't in the Nationals' lineup Friday against Atlanta.
After putting together a four-game hitting streak, Vargas has since gone 0-for-6 with three strikeouts over his last two games. He'll get a day off Friday with Carter Kieboom starting at third and batting sixth.
