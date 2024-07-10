Vargas went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Mets.

The veteran utility player began the game on the bench, but he pinch hit for Trey Lipscomb in the eighth inning and took Adam Ottavino deep -- Vargas' first long ball of the season. After a hot start to the season, Vargas is batting just .135 (5-for-37) over his last 15 appearances, and his playing time has dwindled.