Vargas went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

The utility player pinch ran for Victor Robles (hamstring) in the second inning and stayed in the game to play left field, picking up his first RBI, first extra-base hit and first steal of 2024. Vargas has appeared in three games so far and done so at three different positions, also seeing action at second base and third base. His most consistent path to playing time will come as Luis Garcia's platoon partner at the keystone, but after he saw a career-high 286 plate appearances in 2023, Vargas might be headed for an even bigger role this season while bouncing all over the diamond. Whether the 32-year-old does anything with the opportunity is another question, though -- he has a career .248/.289/.368 slash line in the majors.