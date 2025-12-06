The Mariners traded Lyon and Harry Ford to the Nationals on Saturday in exchange for Jose Ferrer, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

After being selected by the Mariners in the 10th round of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Lyon started four games at Single-A Modesto and posted a 7.30 ERA over 12.1 innings. The 21-year-old righty will likely spend 2026 in the lower levels of Washington's farm system and isn't expected to reach the majors anytime soon.