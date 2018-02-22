Guillon (personal) arrived at Nationals camp Thursday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Guillon has been held up in his native Venezuela since pitchers and catchers reported to camp last week while awaiting a work visa that would allow him to head to the United States. With that issue now apparently resolved, Guillon, a non-roster invitee, will begin his quest to win a bullpen spot with the Nationals. It's more likely than not, however, that he opens the campaign with Washington's Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse.