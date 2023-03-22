Pineda (finger) was spotted catching Patrick Corbin's bullpen session Wednesday at Nationals camp, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Pineda hasn't played in any Grapefruit League games since March 4 while he recovers from a right pinkie finger displacement, but the Nationals haven't shut him down from baseball activities. However, Pineda has yet to resume hitting and appeared to be tossing the ball lightly back to Corbin during the bullpen session, so the catcher doesn't look as though he's fully moved past the injury. Expect Washington to option Pineda to Triple-A Rochester in the coming days.

