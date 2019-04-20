Pineda went 2-for-4 with two walks, two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI for Low-A Hagerstown on Friday.

The 19-year-old collected just one hit in his first 16 at-bats to begin the season but has started to find a rhythm at the plate, going 9-for-34 (.265) with a homer and five RBI over his last nine games. Pineda is a long way from the majors, but after a solid debut in the NY-Penn League last year, another strong campaign could have him moving up prospect lists quickly.