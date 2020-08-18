The Nationals added Pineda to their 60-man roster pool Sunday, David Driver of the Harrisonburg Daily News-Record reports.
The 20-year-old backstop spent most of the 2019 campaign at Low-A Hagerstown, slashing .217/.278/.305 over 411 plate appearances. He's not considered a major prospect in Washington's farm system and is likely just joining the roster pool to provide the organization with some extra depth behind the plate during simulated games at the team's alternate training site in Fredericksburg.