Pineda has been diagnosed with a displacement at the tip of his right pinky finger, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Pineda was struck by a pitch in a spring game Saturday. This shouldn't be all that much of a setback, as he is slated to catch in a back-field game at Nationals camp Sunday. It's an issue for him with throwing, but not hitting.
