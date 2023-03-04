site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Israel Pineda: Picks up hand injury
Pineda will undergo X-rays after being struck by a pitch on the hand in Saturday's spring game, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
The tests figure to reveal whether or not Pineda will miss any time with the injury. His status will be updated again when more information is released.
